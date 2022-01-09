Using Distrobox To Augment The Package Selection On Clear Linux, Other Distributions
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 9 January 2022 at 05:22 AM EST. 2 Comments
CLEAR LINUX --
While our testing has consistently shown how Clear Linux can deliver leading performance on Intel/AMD x86_64 platforms, one of the user criticisms to that distribution has been around the limited selection of packaged software especially on the desktop side. But the rather interesting Distrobox can help address that by leveraging Podman or Docker to run other Linux distribution user-space software packages atop.

Distrobox is an open-source project that builds off Podman or Docker to create containers of different Linux distributions. These Distrobox'ed containers are tightly integrated with the host for sharing the user's home directory, X11 / Wayland GUI app support, audio, and other connectivity.


Check out Distrobox on GitHub if not familiar with this project for tightly-integrated, desktop-oriented containers.


Jorge Castro has written a blog post on ClearLinux.org noting how Distrobox can be used for efficiently augmenting the package selection on Clear Linux by this means of leveraging other distributions' user-space components. The Distrobox solution obviously isn't limited to use on Intel's Linux distribution but obviously an interesting use-case and would be fun to see how well it performs thanks to Clear's optimizations compared to the different distributions on the same bare metal system.
2 Comments
Related News
Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
Intel's Clear Linux To Divest From The Desktop, Focus On Server + Cloud Workloads
Chrome, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, VSCode Now Unofficially Available For Clear Linux
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Intel's Clear Linux Has Code In Place To Begin Handling Proprietary Packages Like Chrome & Steam
F2FS Root File-System Support For Clear Linux Appears To Be Coming
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes