Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 May 2022 at 05:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
A new version of Distrobox was released today, the open-source system that allows quickly and easily launching different distributions from your terminal via Podman or Docker. Distrobox has been a popular option for augmenting the package selection/versions available on your system or as well for firing up faster versions of software.

Distrobox is self-described as, "Use any Linux distribution inside your terminal. Enable both backward and forward compatibility with software and freedom to use whatever distribution you’re more comfortable with. Distrobox uses podman or docker to create containers using the Linux distribution of your choice. The created container will be tightly integrated with the host, allowing sharing of the HOME directory of the user, external storage, external USB devices and graphical apps (X11/Wayland), and audio."


Distrobox showing off its ability to easily launch different operating system containers via this Podman/Docker-based project.


Distrobox 1.3 brings various new tools and commands, rootful containers support, adding support for newer Linux distribution releases, continuing to improve integration with the host system, and other changes. There are also some openSUSE integration improvements, better timezone integration/handling, and many fixes.

Downloads and more details on Distrobox 1.3 via GitHub.
