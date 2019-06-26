VESA announced their first major update to the DisplayPort interface in three years.
DisplayPort 2.0 provides for a three fold increase in data bandwidth performance compared to DP 1.4a, support beyond 8K resolutions, higher refresh rates and HDR at higher resolutions, and other enhancements. DisplayPort 2.0 will work both on DisplayPort connectors and USB Type-C with backwards compatibility.
For conserving power, DisplayPort 2.0 also supports a Panel Replay capability that is similar to Embedded DisplayPort's Panel Self Refresh (PSR) where only partial screen updates are performed to save time and bandwidth.
More details on DisplayPort 2.0 at VESA.org.
