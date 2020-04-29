VESA announced today version 2.0 of the DisplayPort Alternate Mode specification.
With DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.0, the focus is on providing interoperability with the USB4 specification. This allows for all DisplayPort 2.0 features to be used through USB Type-C connectors with USB4.
While DisplayPort 2.0 via USB Type-C with DP Alt Mode 2.0 is exciting, the first products supporting the updated specification aren't expected to be available until the 2021 calendar year.
More details on the DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.0 specification via the press release.
Add A Comment