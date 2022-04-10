DisplayLink USB Display Driver 5.5 Supports Newer Linux Kernel Versions, Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 April 2022 at 05:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
While early on DisplayLink's USB2-based devices were friendly with Linux and had upstream open-source driver support, their newer USB3-based display hardware has relied on a binary driver focused on just supporting Ubuntu. Last month DisplayLink released an updated version of that binary blob ahead of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Synaptics-owned DisplayLink released version 5.5 of their USB Graphics Software for Ubuntu/Linux driver in March. This binary driver is notable in that it now supports newer Linux kernel versions 5.14 through 5.17... But that wouldn't be important or notable if DisplayLink had upstreamed their modern display driver for their USB3 display hardware. Sadly though it remains an out-of-tree blob. Ubuntu 22.04 is making use of Linux 5.15 LTS so from the kernel side this new driver should be ready if you find yourself using this hardware.

The DisplayLink 5.5 Linux driver also has support for RTL8211FD-VX and RTL8211E Ethernet PHYs with various DL-6xxx series devices offering wired connectivity, fixing an issue with some DisplayPort monitors and DL-6xxx series devices, and a variety of other bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on this updated DisplayLink 5.5 Linux (Ubuntu) driver via Synaptics.com.
