DisplayLink's USB Display Docks Should Work Nicely On Wayland With GNOME 3.32.1+
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 May 2019 at 01:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
For those with DisplayLink adapters for USB-driven display docks or devices like the ZenScreen, the support for Wayland should be in better standing with GNOME 3.32.1 (or newer) including if using the DisplayLink proprietary drivers.

A Phoronix reader pointed out that as of GNOME 3.32.1, those with DisplayLink hardware should be in good shape for Wayland support. That's after GNOME 3.32 made many underlying improvements around multiple GPU support, GPU hot-plugging, and other infrastructure improvements to benefit the likes of DisplayLink USB-driven displays.

But for the GNOME 3.32 point release there is this fix to avoid a crash on EGL initialization with multi GPU setups. That fix is in GNOME 3.32.1 to ensure a working state for DisplayLink on GNOME under Wayland. That fix was also SRU'ed for Ubuntu 19.04 so the DisplayLink support is in good shape there.


The now-good GNOME Wayland state was confirmed by DisplayLink in their forums.
