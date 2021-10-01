Longtime Linux/Open-Source Supporter Joins A Blockchain Foundation

Longtime Linux users especially those that frequented Linux conferences/events in pre-COVID times are likely familiar with Dirk Hohndel. Dirk has a well known track record with Linux going back to the 90's, good friend and diving buddy with Linus Torvalds, and now somewhat surprisingly has moved on to promoting a blockchain effort.
Dirk Hohndel was CTO at SUSE going back to the mid-90's before joining Intel for a fifteen year run that ended in 2016 where he was Intel's Chief Linux and Open-Source Technologist. Dirk then moved on to being the Chief Open-Source Officer at VMware for the past five and a half years. Dirk was also a member of the Linux Foundation Board of Directors and has held various other roles over the years. Dirk frequently spoke at Linux Foundation conferences and other events over the years.
Linus Torvalds and Dirk Hohndel in 2020, Linux Foundation.
When Dirk left VMware unexpectedly at the beginning of the year, he wrote on LinkedIn that he felt he completed his job at the company in driving open-source transformation. He was leaving to go "look for the next opportunity, the next step in my career" and now it apparently is with blockchain. The surprising news today is that he's joined the Cardano Foundation. The Cardano Foundation is a Swiss-based foundation built around the Cardano public blockchain platform. Cardano is open-source and is the most notable proof-of-stake blockchain that was started by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson. Cardano has its own cryptocurrency, ADA.
Per CardanoFoundation.org, The Cardano Foundation is tasked with driving adoption of the Cardano blockchain, shaping legislation and commercial standards around their technologies / blockchains, growing the community, ensuring stakeholder accountability, and facilitating partnerships.
Dirk will be serving as the Cardano Foundation's Chief Open-Source Officer. According to the advanced press announcement, he will be focused on building an open-source ecosystem around this protocol. With the embargo now passed, the announcement should be hitting the wire soon.
