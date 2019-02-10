DigiKam 6.0 is now available as the Qt/KDE aligned open-source image organizer and with this new release has full support for video file management too.
The DigiKam 6.0 release delivers support for video file management in the same manner as photo management, integration of import/export web-service tools in LightTable and Showfoto, expanded RAW image handling for more digital cameras, new tools for exporting to Pinterest / OneDrive / Box, and the ability to re-organize the icon-view contents manually.
DigiKam 6.0 also features Microsoft Windows support improvements, iPhone X / iPhone 8 RAW camera support (among many other digital cameras and smartphones), OAuth authentication improvements, and other enhancements made over the past two years of development.
More details on DigiKam 6.0 via digiKam.org.
