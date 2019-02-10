DigiKam 6.0 Released With Video File Management, New Export/Import Options
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 February 2019 at 11:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
DigiKam 6.0 is now available as the Qt/KDE aligned open-source image organizer and with this new release has full support for video file management too.

The DigiKam 6.0 release delivers support for video file management in the same manner as photo management, integration of import/export web-service tools in LightTable and Showfoto, expanded RAW image handling for more digital cameras, new tools for exporting to Pinterest / OneDrive / Box, and the ability to re-organize the icon-view contents manually.


DigiKam 6.0 also features Microsoft Windows support improvements, iPhone X / iPhone 8 RAW camera support (among many other digital cameras and smartphones), OAuth authentication improvements, and other enhancements made over the past two years of development.

More details on DigiKam 6.0 via digiKam.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Continues Overhauling System Settings, More Discover Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.15 Released With Wayland Improvements, Fixes To "Annoying Problems"
KDE Frameworks 5.55 Released With Android Notifications, KWayland Fixes
KDE Applications 19.04 To Support eBook Thumbnails, Allow Ripping CDs To Opus
The Latest NVIDIA EGLStreams Wayland Backend Code Under Review For KDE/KWin
KDE Plasma 5.16 Getting Rewritten System Settings' Colors Page
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops