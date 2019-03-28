DiRT 4 Now Available For Linux, Racing Game Powered By Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 March 2019 at 07:22 AM EDT. 1 Comment
As expected, Feral Interactive has officially released the DiRT 4 racing game for macOS and Linux this morning.

DiRT 4 is the latest racing game in the DiRT franchise brought to Linux by Feral Interactive. As with other recent Feral ports, DiRT 4 under Linux depends on the Vulkan API for graphics. Due to this, Feral recommends at least a GeForce GTX 680 or Radeon R9 285. Mesa 18.3.4+ or NVIDIA's 418.43+ Linux drivers are required.


More details on this Feral game port via FeralInteractive.com. Unfortunately, DiRT 4 lacks automated benchmark capabilities.
