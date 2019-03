Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Feral Interactive just announced they will be releasing their DiRT 4 racing game port this week for macOS and Linux.On 28 March (Thursday), Feral Interactive will be releasing the DiRT 4 port.

The DiRT 4 Linux port does require Vulkan and on AMD hardware requires Mesa 18.3.4 or newer while NVIDIA hardware needs the 418.43+ binary driver. Feral recommends at least a Radeon R9 285 or better or GeForce GTX 680 or better. Benchmarks will come once the Linux port has been released.