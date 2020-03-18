Devuan 3.0 "Beowulf" has finally reached beta as a spin of Debian 10 "Buster" created without a dependence on systemd.
This fork of Debian without systemd tries to ensure init system freedom. With Devuan 3.0 the focus is on re-basing against the Debian 10 package set.
Besides pulling in the Buster packages, the Devuan 3.0 beta also brings behavioral changes to the su command, PulseAudio changes, and other tweaks.
More details on the Devuan 3.0 beta via the release announcement and download images available from Devuan.org.
