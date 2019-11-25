Devuan 2.1 Released - Still Delivering Debian 9 Without Systemd
Devuan 2.1 is available as the latest release of this spin of Debian GNU/Linux that works without a dependence on systemd. Devuan 2.1 remains focused on "init freedom" though this new release is still tracking the older Debian 9 "Stretch" branch.

Devuan has yet to create a release derived from Debian 10 "Buster" but at least now the Devuan 2.1 refresh provides some needed updates atop the Stretch package set. Devuan 2.1 ships an updated APT package to deal with a security issue, multiple security vulnerabilities are fixed to its Linux 4.9 based kernel, an updated Firefox ESR release, and other updated Stretch packages for security reasons that came after the Devuan 2.0 release in June.

Devuan 2.1 downloads and other details on the update are available from Devuan.org.
