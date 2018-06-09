Devuan 2.0 Released For Debian Stretch Without Systemd
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 9 June 2018 at 06:40 AM EDT. 4 Comments
DEBIAN --
Devuan 2.0 has now been released as stable, the downstream of Debian GNU/Linux that aims for "init freedom" by decoupling the packages from being dependent upon systemd.

Devuan 1.0 was derived from Debian 8 "Jessie" while Devuan 2.0 has been re-based to the current stable series, Debian 9 "Stretch". Xfce, KDE, MATE, Cinnamon, and LXQt are among the desktop options for Devuan 2.0.

Devuan 2.0 offers the choice of sysVinit or OpenRC as the init systems rather than systemd.

More details on Devuan 2.0 via Devuan.org.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Devuan 2.0 As Debian Without Systemd Hits Release Candidate Stage
Debian Making Progress On UEFI SecureBoot Support In 2018
Debian 10 "Buster" Should Be Out Around Mid-2019, Debian 12 Is "Bookworm"
Slax 9.4 Released With Updated Debian Packages, One-Click-To-Install Launchers
Slax 9.4 RC1 Available For A Lightweight Debian Experience
Debian Project Leader Elections 2018 Has One Candidate
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
GIMP Jumps Aboard The GitLab Bandwagon
Fedora 29 Might Hide The GRUB Boot Menu & It's Causing Lots Of Debate
Initial Vulkan Performance On macOS With Dota 2 Is Looking Very Good