Devuan 2.0 has now been released as stable, the downstream of Debian GNU/Linux that aims for "init freedom" by decoupling the packages from being dependent upon systemd.
Devuan 1.0 was derived from Debian 8 "Jessie" while Devuan 2.0 has been re-based to the current stable series, Debian 9 "Stretch". Xfce, KDE, MATE, Cinnamon, and LXQt are among the desktop options for Devuan 2.0.
Devuan 2.0 offers the choice of sysVinit or OpenRC as the init systems rather than systemd.
More details on Devuan 2.0 via Devuan.org.
