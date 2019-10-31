Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS
Dell has been offering the Dell XPS 7390 in "Developer Edition" form with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS for this newest XPS generation using 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs while now they have added more hardware configuration options.

The latest-generation Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is now available in 18 different configurations from Core i5/i7 CPU options, varying RAM and storage capacities, and different FHD/UHD (and touch-screen) display options. These 18 different options is the most they have ever offered for their "Developer Edition" Ubuntu-loadd laptop options.

Sadly, however, all of the options are for using either the Core i7-10710U or i5-10210U 14nm "Comet Lake" processors. There isn't any Dell XPS Developer Edition offering with the new Intel Ice Lake 10nm processors... For those you still just need to buy the Windows version and load Linux yourself. That's what I have been doing to great success and for most users going for the Ice Lake models will be better off than Comet Lake, especially with the Gen11 graphics. See my Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake Linux Performance tests, the Ubuntu 19.10 experience on the Ice Lake Dell XPS, and the other tests so far with more on the way.

Besides being limited to Comet Lake CPUs, the expanded Dell Developer Edition offering also is still limited to just the current Ubuntu LTS release, Ubuntu 18.04.

The various configurations now offered for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS on the Dell XPS 7390 can be found via the Dell configuration page.
