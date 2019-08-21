Dell XPS 7390 Developer Edition Announced - Intel Comet Lake With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 August 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Going along with Intel this morning announcing their 10th Gen "Comet Lake" processors, Dell has just announced their new XPS line-up with these new processors and it does include a new Linux-loaded Developer Edition laptop.

The Dell XPS 7390 Developer Edition is the company's latest Linux laptop that ships with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. The 7390 features these new 10th Gen Core U series processors, based on 14nm Comet Lake and not the Icelake CPU models. Dell intends for the new XPS 7390 to co-exist with the Dell XPS 9380 that launched earlier this year.

This new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition model marks their 9th Generation laptop under Project Sputnik for delivering developer-focused, Linux-running laptops/ultrabooks. The 7390 XPS 13 will feature options between four and six core Comet Lake CPUs, Killer AX1650 WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0, FHD and UHD resolution options, up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133 memory, and dual Thunderbolt 3 connections.

The quad-core (Core i5 10210U) laptop will begin shipping 5 September in the US and Europe while the six-core (Core i7 10710U) will begin shipping in October. More details in this blog post by Dell's Barton George.
