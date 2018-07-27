With Dell's seventh-generation XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop it has shipped with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS up until now, but beginning today in the US there is now the option for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Given that Ubuntu 18.04 has had time to further stabilize with various stable release updates, Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS was released this week, Dell has now validated this release for shipping on their latest Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop.
The Ubuntu 18.04 support is available now for users within the United States while will begin rolling out for Canadian and EU customers soon too.
More details on the Dell XPS 13 transition to Ubuntu 18.04 can be found via Barton George's blog.
