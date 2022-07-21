Dell's New XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition Now Certified For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Canonical and Dell are jointly announcing that the new Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition laptop has been officially certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.Beginning next month consumers can order the new Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition laptop pre-loaded with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Or already those with the latest edition Dell XPS 13 can load Ubuntu 22.04 on it and receive the same "hardware-optimized experience." The HWE OEM kernel with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS makes use of Linux 5.17 over the default 5.15 kernel as one of the primary changes.The latest Dell XPS 13 is making use of Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" mobile processors. Up to now Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was available for the laptop. Pricing on the new Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop starts at $1389 with a Core i5-1240P, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 1920 x 1200 display. Or with the more powerful Core i7 1280P the pricing starts out at $1739 USD. Options for 32GB of RAM and up to a 2TB NVMe SSD are available as well as a 3840 x 2400 display.



Dell / Canonical