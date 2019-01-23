Dell is now shipping their new XPS 13 8th gen (9380) laptop in a developer edition that comes preloaded with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
The Dell XPS 9380 is only an incremental upgrade over the previous-generation 9370: it has the slightly newer Intel Whiskey Lake processors, moves the web camera position to the top of the display rather than at the bottom, and other minor refinements but nothing too dramatic. From the Developer Edition side, they have moved from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS to 18.04 LTS.
From last year you can see our Linux review and benchmarks of the Dell XPS 13 9370, which remains an all-around good Intel Linux laptop.
More details on the new Dell XPS 13 9380 model can be found via this blog post by Dell's Barton George.
