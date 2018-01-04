Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Written by Michael Larabel on 4 January 2018
Just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Dell has unveiled a new XPS 13 high-end laptop.

The new XPS 13 makes use of Intel's 8th Gen CPUs, the laptop chassis has been improved upon, and the battery life is said to be better than last year's model. From a far the laptop looks similar to the previous XPS 13 but is now a little bit thinner and lighter with a 2.68 pound weight and measures in at 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.46 inches. The bezel on this new laptop comes in at just 4mm.

Those wanting to learn more about the new Dell XPS 13 can do so via the Dell.com store. This new XPS 13 is said to be coming with an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS option but as of writing only the Windows 10 operating system option is currently offered.


Pricing starts at $999 USD for the Core i5-8250U + 4GB LPDDR3 + 128GB SSD while the Core i7 8550U model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD starts at $1,449 USD.

Expect more laptop announcements in the week ahead and hopefully finally seeing more AMD Raven Ridge laptops surfacing.
