While it's great that Dell offers the ability to have Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded on select systems, one of their shortcomings is that they are often quite slow in supporting new Ubuntu LTS releases. At least now for select Dell Precision mobile workstation laptops, they have finally switched over to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Since this past July, Dell began offering Ubuntu on the Dell Precision 7530 and 7730. But even with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS having been out for months at that point, they only were offering the rather dated Ubuntu 16.04 LTS operating system that shows its age for desktop use.
Before ending out the year, Dell has now switched over to offering the Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" on the 7530 and 7730 workstation laptops. Dell's Barton George confirmed the software upgrade.
It's unfortunate that it continues taking so long for Dell to roll-out new Ubuntu LTS releases into production, but at least now it's available for these select Precision models.
