Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option

Announced back in May were several new Dell Precision laptops pre-loaded with Ubuntu Linux. The Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 from that batch are now shipping with Ubuntu as a factory option.
The Precision 7530 and 7730 are now available from Dell.com with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS as an option -- sadly, no option yet for the new Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, but you can easily install it yourself if desired.
The Dell Precision 7530 is a 15-inch mobile workstation with pricing that starts at $1091 USD when going for Ubuntu (a ~$107 savings over Windows 10) and the base model uses a Core i5 8300H CPU, Intel HD graphics but upgrade options to Radeon Pro or NVIDIA Quadro, 8GB+ of ECC or non-ECC RAM, and various hard drive storage options.
The Dell Precision 7730 is the 17-inch model and with Ubuntu 16.04 pricing starts at $1371 USD for similar hardware and can be upgraded in various CPU, RAM, HDD combinations.
More details on these Ubuntu Dell Precision laptop options can be found from today's announcement on blog.ubuntu.com.
