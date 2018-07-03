Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 July 2018 at 11:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Announced back in May were several new Dell Precision laptops pre-loaded with Ubuntu Linux. The Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 from that batch are now shipping with Ubuntu as a factory option.

The Precision 7530 and 7730 are now available from Dell.com with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS as an option -- sadly, no option yet for the new Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, but you can easily install it yourself if desired.

The Dell Precision 7530 is a 15-inch mobile workstation with pricing that starts at $1091 USD when going for Ubuntu (a ~$107 savings over Windows 10) and the base model uses a Core i5 8300H CPU, Intel HD graphics but upgrade options to Radeon Pro or NVIDIA Quadro, 8GB+ of ECC or non-ECC RAM, and various hard drive storage options.

The Dell Precision 7730 is the 17-inch model and with Ubuntu 16.04 pricing starts at $1371 USD for similar hardware and can be upgraded in various CPU, RAM, HDD combinations.

More details on these Ubuntu Dell Precision laptop options can be found from today's announcement on blog.ubuntu.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir Developers Ponder Their Approach For Supporting More Wayland Extensions
Mir 0.32 Released With Much-Improved Wayland Support
Making Use Of Ubuntu Graphical Snaps With Mir-Kiosk
Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 RC Released, Upgrades To Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Canonical Shifts Its Fiscal Year Ahead Of Likely IPO
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
A Ton Of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Linux Direct3D/OpenGL Performance Data
Python 3.7 Released With C API For Thread-Local Storage, Data Classes, Context Variables