Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux

If the latest Dell XPS 13 developer edition laptop pre-loaded with Ubuntu Linux doesn't match your needs, Dell has now rolled out several Precision laptop developer editions that also come loaded with Ubuntu LTS.
The fourth-generation Precision Developer Editions laptops are out with the 3530, 5530, 7530, and 7730 models. These laptops come preloaded with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and are also Red Hat Enterprise Linux certified. Right, for now they are just Ubuntu 16.04 and not the recently introduced Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
The Dell Precision 3530 is a 15-inch "mobile workstation" with an 8th Gen Intel Core CPU, NVIDIA Quadro graphics, and comes in at an entry-level price point. The Core i5 8400H + UHD 630 Graphics model starts out at $942.59 USD.
The Dell Precision 5530 meanwhile is the company's lightest and smallest 15-inch mobile workstation that will come with the latest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics. The Dell Precision 7530 meanwhile is still a 15-inch model with the latest Intel CPUs and for the graphics does offer the choice of either AMD Radeon WX or NVIDIA Quadro graphics. Lastly, the Precision 7730 is a 17-inch mobile workstation laptop with the latest Intel Core/Xeon CPUs and the choice again of the Radeon WX or Quadro graphics.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is supported on these laptops while the current preload option is for Ubuntu 16.04. More details on this latest batch of Dell Linux laptops via the blog of Dell's Barton George.
