The popular China-based Deepin Linux distribution derived from Debian and featuring its own Qt5-based desktop environment is out today with version 15.9.
The Deepin 15.9 release features support for multi-gestures for touchscreen devices, on-screen keyboard support for the Deepin Desktop Environment, smarter mirror/repository selection, power management improvements, and a lot of bug fixing from the Deepin Desktop Environment components to lower down the stack.
Those interested in learning more about Deepin 15.9 can visit Deepin.org.
