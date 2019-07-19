Deepin 15.11 Desktop Could Be On The Way To Fedora 31
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 24 July 2019 at 09:14 AM EDT.
Released last week was Deepin 15.11 with various desktop improvements for this popular third-party desktop option. This desktop option could be on its way to Fedora 31's package repository to replace the existing Deepin 5.9 packaging.

Deepin 15.11 has many bug fixes to its KWin integration code, disc burning functionality has been added to its file manager, a more useful battery icon on the desktop, improved screen preview from the dock, Cloud Sync functionality, and a wide variety of fixes.

Those wanting to learn more about last week's Deepin 15.11 release can do so at Deepin.org.

Now as a late self-contained change proposal is upgrading the Deepin 15.9 packages to this latest 15.11 release for Fedora 31.
