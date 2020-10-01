Following this summer's big round of layoffs at Mozilla, the organization's deep learning open-source speech-to-text engine has been among the projects considered at risk. Fortunately, at least for now, DeepSpeech is still moving forward and is up to version 0.9.
After the summer's layoffs at Mozilla, the future of DeepSpeech has been in question even as the project has been nearing its 1.0 stable release. While back in August they said DeepSpeech 1.0 would be released "soon", that hasn't happened yet but today marks version 0.9.
DeepSpeech 0.9 is the latest for this multi-language, deep learning powered MPL 2.0 licensed speech to text engine. This release corrects a number of different bugs, adds ElectronJS 9.2 support, support for boosting scores for hot words during decoding, Layer Norm optional support during training, and other improvements.
More details on -- and cross-platform downloads for -- DeepSpeech 0.9 via GitHub.
