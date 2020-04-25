Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 25 April 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MOZILLA --
One of the lesser known Mozilla software efforts is DeepSpeech as a speech-to-text engine built atop TensorFlow with CPU and GPU (CUDA) acceleration. Friday marked a new release of this DeepSpeech software that is yielding great results for converting spoken audio streams to text.

DeepSpeech 0.7 is the new release from Mozilla for this open-source speech-to-text engine. Among the many changes to find with this update are changes around their TensorFlow training code, support for TypeScript, multi-stream .NET support, a new format is available for training data that should be faster, support for transfer learning, ElectronJS 8.0 support, and numerous other changes.

More details on DeepSpeech 0.7 as well as reference binary downloads for all major platforms can be found via Mozilla's GitHub.

For several months now I have been using DeepSpeech as a benchmark to great success and am quite pleased with its capabilities so far as a speech-to-text open-source software solution.
2 Comments
Related News
WebGPU Support Begins Coming Together In Firefox Nightly Builds
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
Firefox 76 Enabling VA-API Wayland Acceleration For All Video Codecs
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
Firefox 74 Begins Rolling Out With DNS-Over-HTTPS, Disabling TLS 1.0/1.1
Mozilla Making Progress With Offering Firefox As A Flatpak On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
Seven Changes We've Been Waiting On That You Will Not Find In Linux 5.7
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux