Intel Deep Learning Reference Stack 6.0 Released For Maximizing Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 April 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT.
INTEL --
Two years ago Intel announced the open-source Deep Learning Reference Stack with providing an easy-to-use, performance-focused stack for exploiting deep learning capabilities on Intel x86_64 hardware. Today marks version 6.0 of this toolkit.

Deep Learning Reference Stack releases have been focused on adding new tools and performance optimizations with this week's DLRS 6.0 release doing the same.

The Intel Deep Learning Reference Stack 6.0 has enhancements around natural language processing for analyzing natural language data. The Deep Learning Reference Stack 6.0 release is built off TensorFlow 1.15.2/2.2.0, PyTorch 1.4, PyTorch Lightning, Transformers, Intel OpenVINO 2020.1, Intel DL BOOST, and TVM 0.6 deep learning compilers.

Learn more about this Intel deep learning open-source solution at ClearLinux.org.
