Intel's Deep Learning Reference Stack 5.0 Released With Natural Language Processing Optimizations
17 December 2019
One year and one week since announcing the Deep Learning Reference Stack built atop Intel's open-source technologies like Clear Linux and Kata, the Deep Learning Reference Stack 5.0 was released today.

Deep Learning Reference Stack 5.0 is their first update since August and now includes support for natural language processing and to analyze natural language data in a speedy manner similar to the other supported deep learning use-cases.

The Deep Learning Reference Stack remains Intel's optimized software stack for deep learning tasks and is optimized for their hardware platforms and can be easily deployed on Docker. Deep Learning Reference Stack 5.0 includes TensorFlow 1.15/2.0, OpenVIO 2019_R3, PyTorch 1.3, Intel DL BOOST optimizations for AVX-512 VNNI enabled processors, and other updates/improvements.

More details on the Deep Learning Reference Stack 5.0 via ClearLinux.org.
