GLAMOR & xf86-video-modesetting Get Deep Color Support In X.Org Server 1.20
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 27 February 2018 at 11:01 AM EST. 3 Comments
X.ORG --
Independent developer Mario Kleiner has spent the past several months working on plumbing the Linux graphics stack for better "deep color" or 30-bit color depth support. His latest work on the X.Org Server has now been merged to mainline.

Recent work by Mario on deep color support includes tackling Radeon DDX changes, the Mesa support, and the latest he's rounding out with is support for 30-bit color in the GLAMOR 2D-over-OpenGL acceleration code and xf86-video-modesetting generic KMS DDX driver support.

GLAMOR is properly fixed up for this deep color support and modesetting is too as well as GLAMOR handling for using X-Video with depth 30.

This is the latest batch of changes hitting Git for what is long overdue for becoming X.Org Server 1.20.
3 Comments

