Debos: A New Way To Spin Up Debian OS Images
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 27 June 2018 at 02:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
Collabora has announced their latest project as Debos, a new way for building Debian operating system images.

Debos aims to offer more features than Debootstrap while being easy to setup and rely upon YAML-based configuration files. Debos also supports dealing with OSTree, running arbitrary commands during the Debian image generation process, etc.

Debos is written in the Go programming language and there are several YAML examples for getting started with this Debian OS image builder.

More details on Debos can be found via this blog post and the Apache-licensed code is hosted on GitHub.
