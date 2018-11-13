Debootstrap, the tool for bootstrapping a basic Debian system and can be done within a subdirectory of an existing system installation, is now a heck of a lot faster.
Debootstrap 1.0.112 was released this past weekend and it includes a set of patches to speed-up the bootstrapping process. These patches were actually floating around for more than one year while now were finally merged. These patches have various grep'ing optimizations better dependency tracking, Perl script optimizations, and other work.
According to the patches by their author Thomas Lange, the debootstrap process on a quad-core system takes now about half as long as previously.
More details on the new debootstrap release via Debian.org.
