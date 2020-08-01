Debian GNU/Linux Turns 27 Years Old

Today marks twenty-seven years since the late Ian Murdock started Debian as one of the original Linux distributions. It was on 16 August 1993 when Ian Murdock started this distribution while it wasn't until September when he released the first version. Debian remains one of the oldest Linux-based distributions / operating systems. Over the years Debian has gone on to power numerous other Linux distributions like Ubuntu and SteamOS while continuing to experience much success in its own right as well.
Today the project is celebrating
its 27th birthday while their large developer community is busy at work on Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" that should debut next year.
Next week will mark the annual Debian Conference "DebConf", which is taking place virtually this year given the pandemic. More details on DebConf20 via DebConf.org
.