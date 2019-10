Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy

Debian Project Leader Sam Hartman has determined it's necessary to pursue a general resolution among Debian developers over their init system policy and whether to still care about init system diversity outside of systemd.Last month we wrote about Debian developers re-evaluating their interest in "init system diversity" . Some Debian developers have been working on elogind support to help ensure Debian isn't explicitly tied to systemd while other Debian developers don't have the energy/resources/interest in dealing with elogind and other non-systemd issues that may come up via bug reports or packaging review.Sam Hartman has been trying to work out the differences between Debian developers but he has now decided a general resolution is needed so Debian developers can vote on a policy regarding init system handling -- basically whether Debian stakeholders at large are concerned enough over supporting non-systemd use-cases.The ballot has yet to be published but a draft is expected soon that would lay out the options at hand. More details via this mailing list post