Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy

Debian Project Leader Sam Hartman has determined it's necessary to pursue a general resolution among Debian developers over their init system policy and whether to still care about init system diversity outside of systemd.
Last month we wrote about Debian developers re-evaluating their interest in "init system diversity". Some Debian developers have been working on elogind support to help ensure Debian isn't explicitly tied to systemd while other Debian developers don't have the energy/resources/interest in dealing with elogind and other non-systemd issues that may come up via bug reports or packaging review.
Sam Hartman has been trying to work out the differences between Debian developers but he has now decided a general resolution is needed so Debian developers can vote on a policy regarding init system handling -- basically whether Debian stakeholders at large are concerned enough over supporting non-systemd use-cases.
The ballot has yet to be published but a draft is expected soon that would lay out the options at hand. More details via this mailing list post.
