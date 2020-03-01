Debian Looks To Go More Social From Microblogging To A Federated Image+Video Platform

Debian has the debian.social domain where they are looking to deploy a set of services to share content and collaborate among Debian contributors as their own federated social platform.
The Debian Social Team is planning to host their own micro-blogging platform using Pleroma (similar to mastodon), host Peertube as a federated video publishing platform, use Pixelfed as a federated image publishing platform, and also hosting a Jitsi web-based video conferencing site.
All of these services are to be hosted under Debian.social.
More details on the Debian Social plans can be found via their announcement from Thursday. This Wiki page outlines their very early stage right now and plans to go further over this quarter and next.
Debian Social is designed for being social among Debian contributors.
More than a decade ago, from 2006 to 2009 Red Hat ran the Mugshot project as their own short-lived community social platform at the time of Red Hat / Fedora although ultimately abandoned.
