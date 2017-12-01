Debian Salsa Is Served Out On A Beta Dish
25 December 2017
Rolling out as beta this Christmas is Debian Salsa.

Debian Salsa (salsa.debian.org) is the project's eventual replacement to git.debian.org. Debian Salsa is powered by GitLab and has been in development the past few months.

Basically, Salsa is to be Debian's collaborative development platform. GitLab is the open-source Git repository manager similar in nature to GitHub. GNOME and Debian have been among the free software projects working to migrate their development infrastructure around GitLab.


Users can go checkout salsa.debian.org or learn more about the project via this mailing list announcement. Currently Debian Salsa is considered beta and there is still the chance a database reset may need to happen before considering this platform production ready.
