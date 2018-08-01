The State Of Debian Linux On Various Mobile Devices

At this past week's DebConf18 Debian conference was an update on running Debian GNU/Linux on various mobile / ultra-portable devices.
Among the mobile devices covered for being able to run Debian in 2018 include:
- The Purism Librem 5 smartphone is expected to support Debian GNU/Linux, especially with Purism's "PureOS" being Debian-based. Purism still hopes to ship their first smartphone in early 2019.
- The GPD Pocket Atom-based 7-inch UMPC laptop can run Debian fairly easily.
- The PocketCHIP (C.H.I.P.) can run Debian GNU/Linux. This is that $69 handheld computer built around the $9 C.H.I.P. board. But unfortunately the company behind C.H.I.P. entered insolvency earlier this year and thus efforts around it seem to have ceased.
- The Pyra gaming handheld device that should be shipping later in 2018 can run Debian GNU/Linux. The Pyra is the dual-core ARM device with 5-inch 720p screen that runs Debian Linux and is designed to run various games while currently being in a pre-order state.
- The ZeroPhone can also run Debian, which uses the Raspberry Pi Zero SBC and aims to be a "$50 open-source smartphone" with 2G GSM connectivity and a 128 x 64 1.3-inch OLED screen.
Purism also presented on their plans for Debian/PureOS with their Librem 5 smartphone plans during this session. If you are interested in Debian on any of these mobile devices, the entire presentation is embedded below.
