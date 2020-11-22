Debian Has Been Hosting A MiniDebConf Devoted To Linux/Open-Source Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 22 November 2020 at 08:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
For those looking for some technical open-source/Linux video content to enjoy this weekend, the Debian crew has been hosting a virtual MiniDebConf devoted to gaming and all of the material is online.

This MiniDebConf running Saturday and today has included sessions on DRM-free games, gaming utilities to be found within the Debian ecosystem, open-source games like 0 A.D., open-source VR/AR with the likes of Monado, and engine talks like GemRB / Engine / Godot, and other Debian-minded gaming talks.

The conference schedule can be found via the MiniDebConf site. Livestreams are continuing throughout the day while the prior recordings are available via this directory with all the WebM recordings.

More details on this virtual Debian gaming event via the MDCO2 site.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freezes Coming Up, Debian 13 To Be Trixie
Debian Wants You To Vote For The Debian 11 "Bullseye" Artwork
Debian 10.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
The Virtual DebConf20 Kicks Off With A Number Of Interesting Debian Talks This Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering