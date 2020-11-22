Debian Has Been Hosting A MiniDebConf Devoted To Linux/Open-Source Gaming

For those looking for some technical open-source/Linux video content to enjoy this weekend, the Debian crew has been hosting a virtual MiniDebConf devoted to gaming and all of the material is online.
This MiniDebConf running Saturday and today has included sessions on DRM-free games, gaming utilities to be found within the Debian ecosystem, open-source games like 0 A.D., open-source VR/AR with the likes of Monado, and engine talks like GemRB / Engine / Godot, and other Debian-minded gaming talks.
The conference schedule can be found via the MiniDebConf site. Livestreams are continuing throughout the day while the prior recordings are available via this directory with all the WebM recordings.
More details on this virtual Debian gaming event via the MDCO2 site.
