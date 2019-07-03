Debian Installer Buster RC3 Brings Last Minute Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 3 July 2019 at 07:11 AM EDT. 1 Comment
While Debian 10.0 "Buster" is due to be released this weekend, a seemingly last release candidate of the Debian Installer is now available.

Debian Installer Buster RC3 was issued this morning with just a couple of changes. With this update, the Debian Installer ensures that the package "Recommends" of Linux kernel Debian packages are properly installed, the Buster release notes have been added to the larger images, and the SecureBoot shim-signed is now added to the grub-efi-signed packages.

All in all though, Debian 10.0 appears to be in good shape for release. I've been running Debian 10 Buster benchmarks on various Intel and AMD systems in recent days and appears to be in excellent condition for debut this weekend.

More details on the installer update via the mailing list.
