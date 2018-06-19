Debian Installer Buster Alpha 3 Released
19 June 2018
The third alpha release of the Debian Installer to be used by Debian 10 "Buster" is now available for testing.

There are many changes to this updated Debian Installer with the last alpha release being from last December. This newest Debian Installer for Buster now uses Cryptsetup 2.0, updates to the Linux 4.16 kernel (rather than 4.13), locale choosing improvements, various flash-kernel updates, debootstrap improvements, and other changes.

On the hardware side is now support for the Cubietruck Plus and Nano Pi Neo with the Debian Installer for ARM, support for installing 32-bit kernels on the Raspberry Pi 3, flash-kernel support for some SolidRun boards, improved partition detection on Apple systems, proper support for NVMe devices within the Parted code, and various other enhancements.

The complete list of changes for the Debian Installer Buster Alpha 3 can be found via today's release announcement.
