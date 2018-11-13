Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 Released

The Debian installer team has presented their fourth alpha release of the Debian Installer preparing for the 10.0 "Buster" release.
Debian 10 is on track for releasing next year. This Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 release has begun shipping new key-rings for each Debian release, updates to using the Linux 4.18 kernel, the GRUB resolution is now preserved in the EFI boot mode, enables the merged /usr mode by default, LUKS containers now default to enabling the discard option, and various other updates.
More details on the Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 release via the Debian.org announcement.
1 Comment