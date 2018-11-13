Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 16 December 2018 at 06:03 AM EST. 1 Comment
DEBIAN --
The Debian installer team has presented their fourth alpha release of the Debian Installer preparing for the 10.0 "Buster" release.

Debian 10 is on track for releasing next year. This Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 release has begun shipping new key-rings for each Debian release, updates to using the Linux 4.18 kernel, the GRUB resolution is now preserved in the EFI boot mode, enables the merged /usr mode by default, LUKS containers now default to enabling the discard option, and various other updates.

More details on the Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 release via the Debian.org announcement.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Raspbian 2018-11-13 Brings Hardware-Accelerated VLC Media Player
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo
Rustlang Is Now Working On 14 Debian Architectures With POWER & MIPS Now In Good Shape
Debian Developers Weighed The Idea Of Not Allowing Q&A Sessions At Their Conference
Debian Developers Discuss Process For Salvaging Packages
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
Wine 4.0-RC1 Released With Updated Vulkan Support, Stream I/O Support