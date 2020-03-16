Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 2 Released With Linux 5.4 + New Device Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 16 March 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT. 3 Comments
While the Debian 11 "Bullseye" code freeze isn't for another year, the second alpha release of the Debian Installer to ultimately provide the installation process is now available.

Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 2 was released today and succeeds the inaugural alpha from last December. Some of the highlights with the new alpha installer for Debian Bullseye includes:

- Now shipping with the Linux 5.4.0-4 kernel.

- Various template improvements and more helpful error messages.

- Updating the Firefly RK3288 image for a new U-Boot version.

- Making initrd optional for systems with Boot-Multi-Path support.

- Support for the Purism Librem 5 development kit.

- Support for the aging OLPC XO-1.75 laptops.

More details on the Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 2 release via Debian.org.
3 Comments
