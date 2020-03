While the Debian 11 "Bullseye" code freeze isn't for another year , the second alpha release of the Debian Installer to ultimately provide the installation process is now available.Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 2 was released today and succeeds the inaugural alpha from last December . Some of the highlights with the new alpha installer for Debian Bullseye includes:- Now shipping with the Linux 5.4.0-4 kernel.- Various template improvements and more helpful error messages.- Updating the Firefly RK3288 image for a new U-Boot version.- Making initrd optional for systems with Boot-Multi-Path support.- Support for the Purism Librem 5 development kit.- Support for the aging OLPC XO-1.75 laptops.More details on the Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 2 release via Debian.org