There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 2 August 2018 at 04:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
In addition to Keith Packard talking about the state of the Debian GNU/Linux stack for gaming in 2018, during this week's DebConf 18 was a talk by Debian developer Markus Koschany on the state of games for the Linux distribution.

For those interested in the quick highlights for games in Debian, they include:

- 608 different games/emulators currently exist in the Debian main archive.

- With Debian it's important not only is the code open-source but the artwork also complies with the Debian Free Software Guidelines.

- Most of these games in Debian are written in C/C++ while there are two in Perl, one in Haskell, three in Java, two dozen in Python, and one dozen in D.

- These games in Debian main range from Pac Man clones to "Laby" to learn how to program with ants and spider webs.

- Within the Debian non-free archive, to no surprise, the most popular package is Steam.

- The Debian Games Team works on improving desktop integration of games, among other tasks.

Koschany's Debian Games presentation in full from DebConf 18 can be found embedded below.

