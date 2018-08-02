There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository

In addition to Keith Packard talking about the state of the Debian GNU/Linux stack for gaming in 2018, during this week's DebConf 18 was a talk by Debian developer Markus Koschany on the state of games for the Linux distribution.
For those interested in the quick highlights for games in Debian, they include:
- 608 different games/emulators currently exist in the Debian main archive.
- With Debian it's important not only is the code open-source but the artwork also complies with the Debian Free Software Guidelines.
- Most of these games in Debian are written in C/C++ while there are two in Perl, one in Haskell, three in Java, two dozen in Python, and one dozen in D.
- These games in Debian main range from Pac Man clones to "Laby" to learn how to program with ants and spider webs.
- Within the Debian non-free archive, to no surprise, the most popular package is Steam.
- The Debian Games Team works on improving desktop integration of games, among other tasks.
Koschany's Debian Games presentation in full from DebConf 18 can be found embedded below.
