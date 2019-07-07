Debian GNU Hurd 2019 Released With An ACPI Translator, Support For LLVM
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 7 July 2019
In addition to the release of Debian 10.0 "Buster" this weekend, the team maintaining the Debian port to the GNU Hurd micro-kernel did their unofficial "2019" release.

Debian GNU/Hurd 2019 isn't an official Debian project release but remains an unofficial port. The Debian GNU/Hurd 2019 release is based on Debian Sid sources at the time of Buster's release, meaning the packages are largely the same. Debian GNU Hurd 2019 is just available for the i386 architecture and roughly 80% of Debian's massive package archive can be built for Hurd.

With Debian GNU Hurd 2019 they have added an ACPI translator that is used for shutting down the system, the LwIP TCP/IP stack has been added as an option, a PCI arbiter has been added for ultimately allowing management of PCI access, there is now support for the LLVM compiler stack, and there are various Hurd optimizations within this latest release.

More details on Debian GNU Hurd 2019 can be found via Debian-Hurd's mailing list.

Due to the very limited hardware support, no Debian GNU Hurd 2019 benchmarks are currently planned besides potentially firing up some basic ones in a VM like done some years ago for benchmarking Debian GNU Linux vs. GNU Hurd.
