The Sway Wayland Compositor Is Now Available From Debian Experimental
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 17 February 2019 at 03:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
For those that have been wanting to try out the near-final Sway 1.0, this Wayland compositor has made its way into the Debian archive albeit only in the "experimental" section for now.

At the end of January was the start of the upstream Debian packaging work around Sway and it's kept up with the latest release candidates. Available from Debian Experimental is now the latest Sway 1.0-RC2.

Sway is the i3-inspired, very feature-rich Wayland compositor with growing interest by Linux desktop users not satisfied with other Wayland compositors. Developed as part of Sway is the WLROOTS Wayland library.

More details on the Debian packaging around Sway can be found via packages.debian.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian 9.8 Released With Latest Security Fixes
Debian Could See Expanded Android SDK Support & Better PHP Packaging Via GSoC 2019
Debian Installer Buster Alpha 5 Has Initial UEFI Secure Boot Support
MATE On Debian Becomes Remote Desktop Aware
Debian 9.7 Released To Address APT Security Issue
Debian 10 Buster Enters Transition Freeze, New Theme Announced
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops