The Sway Wayland Compositor Is Now Available From Debian Experimental

For those that have been wanting to try out the near-final Sway 1.0, this Wayland compositor has made its way into the Debian archive albeit only in the "experimental" section for now.
At the end of January was the start of the upstream Debian packaging work around Sway and it's kept up with the latest release candidates. Available from Debian Experimental is now the latest Sway 1.0-RC2.
Sway is the i3-inspired, very feature-rich Wayland compositor with growing interest by Linux desktop users not satisfied with other Wayland compositors. Developed as part of Sway is the WLROOTS Wayland library.
More details on the Debian packaging around Sway can be found via packages.debian.org.
