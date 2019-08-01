Debian Guts Support For Old MIPS CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 21 August 2019 at 06:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
As a change that will affect Debian 11 "Bullseye" but not the current Debian 10 "Buster" or older is the distribution's decision to remove the old MIPS architecture.

Debian developers have decided to remove the 32-bit MIPS big-endian architecture. Debian will continue to maintain MIPSEL and MIPS64EL but the older 32-bit big-endian variant of MIPS will be no more. Debian developers decided to drop the older 32-bit BE support due to it being limited to 2GB of virtual address space and it being one of the remaining holdouts of big endian architectures for Debian. Not to mention, there hasn't been much interest in the older MIPS 32-bit BE target in a while either.

Dropping of the old MIPS port was shared in today's misc developer news out of the Debian camp.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian 10.1 Expected For Release In One Month
Debian's DebConf 19 Slides & Video Presentations
Q4OS 3.8 Released As A Traditional Desktop Linux Distribution Built Atop Debian 10.0
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Debian GNU Hurd 2019 Released With An ACPI Translator, Support For LLVM
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
Linux Finally Has A Fix For Crackling Audio Input On Recent AMD Systems