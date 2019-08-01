Debian Guts Support For Old MIPS CPUs

As a change that will affect Debian 11 "Bullseye" but not the current Debian 10 "Buster" or older is the distribution's decision to remove the old MIPS architecture.
Debian developers have decided to remove the 32-bit MIPS big-endian architecture. Debian will continue to maintain MIPSEL and MIPS64EL but the older 32-bit big-endian variant of MIPS will be no more. Debian developers decided to drop the older 32-bit BE support due to it being limited to 2GB of virtual address space and it being one of the remaining holdouts of big endian architectures for Debian. Not to mention, there hasn't been much interest in the older MIPS 32-bit BE target in a while either.
Dropping of the old MIPS port was shared in today's misc developer news out of the Debian camp.
