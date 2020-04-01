Debian Community Team Delegation Announced As Replacement To The Anti-Harassment Team
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 15 April 2020 at 09:33 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Debian Project Leader Sam Hartman has delegated a set of individuals to serve as the Debian Community Team, the project's replacement to the former Debian Anti-Harassment Team.

The Debian Community Team members are delegated by the Debian Project Leader and serve until updated or removed by the current/future Debian Project Leader.

The Debian Community Team is tasked to "help Debian be a welcoming place, focusing on response to difficult or contentious communications, as well as other negative experiences and Code of Conduct violations. It aims to encourage and foster a respectful, productive, and inclusive atmosphere throughout the Debian community."

As for the potential rights of Debian Community Team members, "This delegation grants no explicit power to the Community Team to enforce decisions; the power granted by this delegation is advisory. However, other teams may work with the Community Team as they choose and may allow the community team to have power within their channels. As an example, at the time of this delegation, some community team members are involved in list moderation. Within the rules established by listmaster for the use of this moderation power, it is appropriate for community team members to use such power in furtherance of the Community Team mission."

More details on the new Debian Community Team delegation via debian-devel-announce.
