Debian CoC Applies To Planet Debian Blog Posts & Other Updated Rules

For Debian Developers and other contributors that list their personal blog(s) on Planet Debian, there is a new set of rules for DD blogs being aggregated by their site.
Most notable with the revised policy for Planet Debian is the clear communication that the Debian Code of Conduct should be followed for material being circulated on Planet Debian.
There is also additions regarding "try not to annoy people", "be very careful including material from external sites", and "avoid posting personal fights, insults or slurs." There is also a warning that posts violating Debian community standards will be removed.
More details on debian-devel-announce.
