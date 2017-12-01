Debian Installer Buster Alpha 2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 6 December 2017 at 02:47 PM EST.
The Debian project has issued the second alpha release of the Debian Installer that eventually will be used by Debian 10.0 "Buster".

Debian Installer Buster Alpha 2 was released today, three months after the initial installer alpha.

The unattended-upgrades package is now installed by default for trying to ensure the automatic installation of security upgrades. The installer image now also makes use of the Linux 4.13 kernel, support for EXT4's 64-bit feature in syslinux, new machine DB entries for some ARM boards, and various other updates.

In regards to unattended-upgrades by default, that was discussed in this Debian bug report.

The boards added to the machine database include Marvell Armada 8040 DB, Marvell 8040 MACHIATOBin, SolidRun HummingBoard Solo/DualLite, FriendlyArm NanoPi M1 Plus, and Olimex A20-OLinuXino-LIME2-eMMC.

More DI Buster Alpha 2 details via the release announcement.

Debian 10.0 "Buster" itself will likely be released in 2019.
