If you are more the artistic type than a software developer, Debian is looking for your help. They are soliciting proposals for the artwork/theme for next year's Debian 10 "Buster" release.An official call for artwork proposals for Buster has been issued and runs now through the beginning of Debian. They are looking for a Debian-centric theme, suitable integration without needing to patch software components, and to be clean/well-designed.Additional details on requirements and more via this Wiki page . For some inspiration, there are the past proposals to look at as well.The latest belief is that Debian 10 should debut around the middle of 2019