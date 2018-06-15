If you are more the artistic type than a software developer, Debian is looking for your help. They are soliciting proposals for the artwork/theme for next year's Debian 10 "Buster" release.
An official call for artwork proposals for Buster has been issued and runs now through the beginning of Debian. They are looking for a Debian-centric theme, suitable integration without needing to patch software components, and to be clean/well-designed.
Additional details on requirements and more via this Wiki page. For some inspiration, there are the past proposals to look at as well.
The latest belief is that Debian 10 should debut around the middle of 2019.
Add A Comment