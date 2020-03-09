LLVM Clang 10 Can Build Over 95% Of The Debian Package Archive
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 9 March 2020 at 06:44 AM EDT. 6 Comments
DEBIAN --
While the Debian archive continues to be built with the GCC compiler by default and will likely remain that way for the foreseeable future, Debian developers do continue experimenting with building the Debian archive under LLVM's Clang.

The practice of building the Debian archive with LLVM Clang is of interest to some Debian developers/users and is also a practical test of code portability and seeing how much of Debian can be built with an alternative compiler.

With newly posted results, LLVM Clang 10.0-RC2 can rebuilding 95.5% of the archive with failures on some 4.5% of the 31k+ packages. That 4.5% build failure rate is in line with recent Clang releases but lower than Clang 6 and older where that rate was 6% or higher.

Most of the Clang failures stem from a QMake issue in finding the default search paths from the compiler, missing symbols at link time, and unable to find some headers.

The current results of building the Debian archive with the near-final Clang 10 can be found at clang.debian.net.
6 Comments
Related News
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
Debian 10.3 Released With Many Security + Bug Fixes
Unity 8 + Mir Is Being Packaged Up For Debian
Debian Policy Updated Following Recent Systemd "Init System Diversity" Vote
Debian Is Making The Process Easier To Bisect Itself Using Their Wayback Machine
Debian Enabling Support For Booting From Root F2FS File-Systems
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
Red Hat Pushing DNF 5 Into Development For Improving The Package Manager
FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise
System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases